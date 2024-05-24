Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Danish People's Party pulls out of Bornholm Energy Island agreement

The Danish People's Party has decided to withdraw from the cross-party agreement made in 2020 to set up a so-called "Energy Island" around Bornholm which would generate more than 3GW of a power, enough for 3.3m Danish households.

"I believe that this kind of climate policy, where there is almost no limit to how many kroner in tax you can spend in the holy name of the climate, is completely irresponsible," Morten Messerschmidt, the party's leader, told DR.

The Danish People's Party was one of nine parties to agree to build an enormous offshore wind farm around the island, agreeing to provide state support of 17.6bn kroner.

The pledge to withdraw came after the party threatened to withdraw from the entire climate act if an expected CO2 tax on agriculture costs jobs.

The Climate Act is the framework for climate policy in Denmark, and key to its ambitions of cutting emissions by 70 percent by 2030.

Danish vocabulary: fuldstændig uansvarlig - completely irresponsible

Three arrested after shooting in Nørrebro

Copenhagen Police arrested three people on Thursday after two people were injured in a shooting in Nørrebro, Copenhagen.

"Their role in the case is currently being investigated. We currently have no further comments on the case," Copenhagen Police said in a post on X. "The victims of the shooting are stable and out of danger. We will continue to be massively present in the area throughout the evening, be it in terms of investigation or security." .

Michael Andersen told the Ritzau newswire that the first report of a shooting came in at 2.53pm

Danish vocabulary: skyderi - shooting

Social Democrats slam Danish People's Party for fake election test

Denmark's Social Democrats have called on the Danish People's Party to withdraw a mock 'who should you vote for?' test, which highlights unpopular policies from the government parties recommends many who take it that they should vote for the far-right party.

The party test, an ojective looking website called "valgtest.eu", is one of the first three results that comes up when you search for valgtest, meaning "election test" and EU. More than 30,000 people have taken the test.

"It is problematic that the Danish People's Party buys a domain which can deceive the Danes into thinking that it is an objective election test. I think that is dangerous in a democracy where you already struggle with misinformation," said Christel Schaldemose, the Social Democrats' lead candidate in the elections.

Danish vocabulary: hjemmesiden - home page

Advertisement

Kosovo ratifies deal on renting prison cells to Denmark

Legislators in Kosovo on Thursday ratified an agreement signed with Denmark to rent the Scandinavian country 300 prison cells to help ease overcrowding in the kingdom's penitentiaries.

Under the deal Kosovo will be paid around 200 million euros ($220 million) over the next decade, with the funds helping improve the government's correctional institutions and finance renewable energy projects.

"Eighty six have supported it, seven against and there were no abstentions, and one deputy did not participate in the vote at all", said parliamentary speaker Glauk Konjufca following the vote in the 120-strong parliament.

Denmark's justice ministry also confirmed the approval of the agreement.

Advertisement

The future inmates will be sent to a prison in Gjilan town -- about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Kosovo’s capital Pristina.

The prison population in Denmark surged by nearly 20 percent since 2015 and reached more than 4,000 people by the start of 2021 -- putting the occupation rate above 100 percent, according to official data.