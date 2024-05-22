UPDATE: Fire at Novo Nordisk HQ outside Copenhagen now 'under control'

Advertisement

"After hours of hard work in the blazing sun, we have brought the fire under control," Rasmus Storgaard, who is leading the emergency services' efforts to extinguish the fire, told the broadcaster TV2.

He said that his 70-strong team were now waiting for cranes that could help with the clean-up and extinguishing work, but that most of the necessary equipment and personnel were now in place, with some 20 fire engines involved.

"With the capabilities that are now in the fight, you will probably see more or less normal operations out here again tomorrow," he said .