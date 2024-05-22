Denmark's new King Frederik X to get his first stamp

Advertisement

"At PostNord we have a long and proud tradition of paying tribute to the new rulers in our stamps, and are therefore very pleased to now be able to issue a stamp with the King to mark the change of throne in Denmark," Andreas Brethvad, Director of Communications at PostNord, said in a press release.

The company will begin selling the stamp on its website today, Wednesday, 22 May, and it will be available in different versions on Greenland and the Faroe Islands, in collaboration with the Greenlandic postal service Tusass and the Faroese Posta.

The picture of Frederik used for the stamp was taken by Steen Evald, who has been the official photographer of the Danish royal family for over a decade, with the stamp's design, which includes Frederik's monogram and the name of the country where the stamp is issued, then carried out by Ella Clausen, in collaboration with PostNord's design manager Martin Pingel.

This is not the first time Frederik has appeared on a stamp. He appeared on stamps as a very small child, on his 18th birthday, at his mother Queen Margrethe II's jubilee, at his wedding with Queen Mary, in a special collection issued for the charitable foundation he runs together with Queen Mary.