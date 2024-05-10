Ten Danish municipalities accounted for four out five new jobs in 2023

Advertisement

A new regional jobs breakdown from the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv) underlined the impact the phenomenal recent success of the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has had on Denmark's economy, with Gladsaxe, the municipality where the company is headquartered gaining 3,900 new jobs in 2023 and Kalundborg, where it has production facilities gaining 1,000 new jobs.

"The situation is that Novo Nordisk has single-handedly driven 20 percent of the total job growth over the last year, and the job creation success has primarily taken place in the municipalities around its headquarters and production facilities," the report read.

Lolland, which has recently been a backwater when it comes to jobs, has been booming in 2023, as work on the Femern Bælt bridge created 1,000 new jobs.

Other growth municipalities were the cities of Aarhus and Aalborg, which saw 3,500 and 1,800 new jobs.

"If you dig deeper into the regional figures for employment, it is clear that it is far from the entire country that has taken part in the past year's surprisingly strong job growth," the report concludes. "The new figures show that relatively few municipalities have boosted employment in the past year."

Here are the ten municipalities where 81 percent of new jobs have been created:

Many of the municipalities which saw the number of jobs decline were in Jutland, but some suburbs of Copenhagen, such as Ishøj and Albertslund, also saw declines.