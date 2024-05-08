Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Police solve mystery of shark on cycle path

Police in Jutland have solved the mystery behind the metre-and-a-half long shark that appeared on a cycle path last week in Rindum, near Ringkøbing.

Tip-offs from helpful locals helped local investigators trackdown the perpetrator, police wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The man had come into possession of the dead shark in the harbor in connection with some by-catch or fish waste. He took it with him and then put it on the cycle path to have a bit of fun," police wrote.

The man will be fined, but the exact amount has yet to be determined.

Last week, the radio host Anders Lund Madsen offered to provide a three-course menu at the upmarket Restaurant Sandgaarden in Søndervig to anyone who could solve the mystery.

Danish vocabulary: haj-mysterium - shark mystery

Denmark's tax authorities strike deal with Sanjay Shah partners

Denmark's tax agency has reportedly struck a deal worth hundreds of millions of kroner to recover wrongly awarded dividend refunds it paid out under the allegdly fraudulent Cum-Ex trading scheme.

According to DR, the Danish Tax Agency has reached a settlement with four of the closest employees and business partners of Sanjay Shah, the hedge fund trader who was the mastermind behind the scheme, which will see several hundred milion kroner paid back to the Danish treasury.

The agency told DR tht it had entered into a total of 25 settlements in relation to the dividend case, amounting to a total of 2.4 billion kroner (including interest), of which the agency has currently received 1.3 billion kroner.

Danish vocabulary: et forlig - a settlement/binding agreement

Advertisement

Danish companies cut ties with Copenhagen Pride after Gaza statement

The bank Nykredit on Wednesday withdrew its sponsorship for Copenhagen Pride, the Copenhagen chapter of the international gay rights organisation, adding to the long list who have cut ties over the organisation's stance on Israel's attack on Gaza.

"Unfortunately, the recent months' debate in and around Copenhagen Pride has created doubts for us about where Copenhagen Pride has its focus and what kind of attitudes we as a company help to support," Trine Ahrenkiel, HR and Communications Director at the bank said in a written comment to TV 2.

The list of organisations who have cut support include Mærsk, Novo Nordisk and Dansk Industri.

On February 14th, Copenhagen Pride said that it "stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people", a position criticised as taking sides in the conflict.

The discount supermarket chain Netto is sticking to its collaboration with Copenhagen Pride, it announced last week.

Danish vocabulary: desværre - unfortunately

Advertisement

Students hold pro-Gaza demonstration at Copenhagen University

Students at the pro-Gaza tent encampment at Copenhagen University held a manifestation on Tuesday afternoon at which they reiterated calls that the university provide full transparency over its investments in companies linked to Israel, and sell shares in any companies that profit from or are complicit in the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Emil Nielsen from theorganisation Students Against the Occupation told Ritzau that the organization had gained access to the university's investments, complaining that it had investments, though Nordea and Nykredit in companies such as Booking.com, Airbnb and eDreams, which he said had ended up on the UN's so-called black list of companies that do not live up to the UN conventions the university had committed to uphold.

Danish vocabulary: sorte liste - black list