living in Denmark Paywall free
TELL US: Which are the best commuter towns or villages for Copenhagen?
Copenhagen is a fantastic city, but it's a nightmare finding somewhere affordable to live, pushing many to look in the surrounding commuter towns and villages. If you've moved to one of these places, we'd love to hear about your experiences.
Increasingly, people working in Copenhagen commute from towns like Roskilde, Køge, Slagelse, from Funen, from Malmö, or even occasionally from as far away as Jutland.
If you've moved out, we'd love to hear what it's been like. How much cheaper is the housing? What's the quality of life like? How much of a hassle is the commute?
Comments
See Also
Increasingly, people working in Copenhagen commute from towns like Roskilde, Køge, Slagelse, from Funen, from Malmö, or even occasionally from as far away as Jutland.
If you've moved out, we'd love to hear what it's been like. How much cheaper is the housing? What's the quality of life like? How much of a hassle is the commute?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.