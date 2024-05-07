Copenhagen University rejects call to condemn Gaza 'genocide'

Advertisement

"The University of Copenhagen as an institution has no, and will have no, position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza," the university wrote on its page on X, after students who have erected a tent camp on the university's grounds made a call for official condemnation of Israel's attack one of their list of six demands to university management.

The group, Students against the Occupation, or Bevægelsen Studerende mod Besættelsenholds plans to hold a major demonstration on Tuesday afternoon at 3.30 pm.

"We stand united with students and employees from other Danish universities who also demand that their universities take responsibility and action," the flyer for the protest reads. "This is a call to action to mobilise as many people as possible in solidarity with the Palestinian people."

In its post, the university management made it clear that both students and employees were welcome to express their position on the conflict -- whether in support of the Palestinians or in support of Israel -- and to do so on the university's premises.

But it said that as a place of learning, the university would avoid taking an official position on such a divisive and contentious issue.

"The university management cannot and should not express an opinion on behalf of the university's employees and students about political matters, including about the ongoing conflict," it wrote.

The university's post also included a warning to demonstrators that while the university respected their right to free expression it would not tolerate attacks or harassment of other students or university employees.

"The University of Copenhagen will not accept that the tent camp leads to harassment of employees and students, or that anyone's safety is put at risk," they wrote, adding that university management was "in dialogue with the authorities and other partners to clarify the logistical challenges and questions the tent camp creates" .

Students occupied an area on the university grounds on Monday as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration, issuing six demands to university management.

As well as the call to describe Israel's invasion of Gaza as a "genocide", the students have also demanded that the university disclose all investments in coompanies linked to Israel, sell any investments in companies that benefit from the conflict, and "end institutional cooperation with Israeli academic institutions".

The protest comes after massive student protests against Israel's attack on Gaza mounted at US universities, with violent clashes and accusations of police brutality at New York's Columbia University.