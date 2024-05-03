Why Denmark doesn't have a minimum wage and how to ensure you're fairly paid

Advertisement

Most countries in Europe have some sort of minimum wage in place, after the first laws on minimum legal pay were implemented in New Zealand and Australia in the 1890s.In Denmark, however, there is no official minimum wage.

That doesn't mean salaries go entirely unregulated. Instead, they are agreed by negotiations between the employer and either the individual employee or a trade union which represents them (or often, both).

Trade unions agree a collective bargaining agreement (en kollektiv overenskomst), with different agreements applying to different industries.

The biggest overenskomst is the one agreed between the Danish Trade Union Confederation and public employees working the state, regional governments and municipalities, which sets the base for most public sector salaries.

The agreements usually include minimum pay levels for different jobs within the industry, which might differentiate between employees with different levels of education. They usually require employers to conduct an annual performance and salary review.

The agreements cover other aspects of your working life beyond salary, which can have a big impact on your take-home pay and quality of life, so it's well worth finding out if your employer or prospective employer has one, and what it includes.

For example, a typical overenskomst will include provisions for salary and salary increases, your pension, working hours, overtime and allowances, termination, holiday, education and courses, the fritvalgsordning saving scheme, injury and sick leave, and parental leave.

All employees working in the public sector in Denmark and 73 percent of employees working in private sector are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, giving Denmark one of the highest levels of trade union participation in Europe.

Advertisement

Source: Danish Ministry of Employment

Not having a kollektiv overenskomst does not automatically mean that your employer will not provide decent benefits, so long as you have a contract that follows Danish labour laws.

EU court case

The EU's minimum wage directive, adopted in October 2022, gives Denmark and Sweden, which share a similar union-based wage setting system, the right not to institute a minimum wage.

Advertisement

Is your wage fair?

So when you're interviewing, how can you be confident if the wage you're being offered is fair?