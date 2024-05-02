IN PICS: Danish royal couple kick off cruising season on royal yacht

Advertisement

Christian X, King of Denmark from 1912 to 1947, was the first Danish ruler to take an annual summer yacht cruise.

It was he who had the royal yacht "Dannebrog" built in 1931, with the ship used as a private and official residence for the royal family ever since.

His successors Frederik IX, Queen Margrethe and now Frederik X have continued the traditionm taking cruises every summer.

Frederik X has announced that the royal couple plan this year to sail to Sweden, Norway, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, with trips to Bornholm, Ærø, Assens and Vejle scheduled for the August.

The couple began their inauguration of the cruising season when they arrived at Nordre Toldbod, the old customs house next door to the Kastellet fortress in central Copenhagen, where they were greeted by waving well-wishers.

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

They then boarded a tender vessel which took them across the harbour to the Refshaleøen peninsular, where Dannebrog was moored.

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

From there, the royal couple sailed out of the harbour and up the Øresund strait to Helsingør, where they were met by a marching band, dignitaries and a crowd up well-wishers.

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

Here you can see a marching band with the Kronborg Castle in the background.

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

On arrival in Helsingør, the King and Queen waved at the crowds from the deck.

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix

They then came down and greeted a selected group of dignitaries waiting in line.

Finally they posed for photos before being driven away to he Danish royal family’s spring and autumn residence, Fredensborg Palace.

Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix