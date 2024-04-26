Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Denmark boosts Ukraine military aid by $630 million

The government said yesterday it was adding 4.4 billion kroner ($630 million) for military aid to its Ukraine aid fund as Kyiv pleads Western allies for more support against Russia's invasion.

The fund was set up to distribute aid to Ukraine between 2023 and 2028, with the latest commitment bringing the total of military aid Denmark has pledged to 64.8 billion kroner.

"Denmark has since the start of the war been one of the most active donor nations," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement, reported by news agency AFP.

"We will continue to do so and therefore I am pleased that a large majority of the parties of the Folketing (Denmark's parliament) are supporting us adding a further 4.4 billion kroner for military aid in 2024 to the Ukraine fund," he said.

Denmark has EU’s largest budget surplus

Denmark’s public finances have repeatedly resulted in a surplus for the state in recent years.

Last year saw Denmark’s state revenues exceed costs by 87.1 billion kroner or 3.1 percent of BNP according to Statistics Denmark.

The state surplus has now been the largest or joint-largest in the EU for five consecutive years, with Cyprus equal to Denmark this year, broadcaster DR reports.

Only four EU countries had a budget that ended in surplus last year: Denmark, Cyprus, Portugal and Ireland. Some 16 of the 27 member states were within the target 3 percent budget deficit.

Schools and businesses defy government to mark Great Prayer Day

Today is Great Prayer Day, but no longer a national holiday after the government changed the law last year.

Nevertheless, a notable number of businesses around the country have decided to give their employees the day off, media including DR and Avisen Danmark report.

“When the government decides to take something away from my employees, I want to give it back, and I stand by that,” Paw Kristensen, owner of Kolding transport firm 3P Logistics, told Avisen Danmark.

The decision will reportedly cost the company around 100,000 kroner.

A count by Radio4 meanwhile found that 11 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities have opted to close schools today.

Government to ban import of clothes containing 'forever chemical' PFAS

The government plans to introduce a national ban on the harmful ‘forever chemical’ PFAS in clothing and shoes.

“A national ban on the import and sale of clothes, shoes and waterproofing agents with PFAS is an important step on the way to limiting its emissions and will have a genuine environmental effect in Denmark,” Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in the statement.

Clothing, shoes and waterproofing agents are among the largest sources of PFAS in Denmark’s environment, according to the ministry.

Non-PFAS containing products are available as alternative options on the market, making a ban viable, it said in the statement.

