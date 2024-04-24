How AI could be used for future exams in Danish schools

Advertisement

The exams of the future could make use of AI as well as traditional methods, the Danish Ministry of Children and Education said in a statement.

The recommendations relate to exams at elementary schools (folkeskoler) and youth and adult education institutions.

In the statement, Education Minister Mattias Tesfaye said “digital advancements are here to stay”.

Exactly how AI exams would look is so far uncertain, but its inclusion would mean students would be permitted to use it in some exams.

“It’s an important developmental task to teach children and young people to use technology critically and that makes demands of how we in education prepare the students for this,” Tesfaye said.

“We must also be able to trust the exams. It’s crucial for me that we develop tests so that we can also have exams in which these resources are not allowed,” he said.

The expert group is led by Birgitte Vedersø, an independent consultant and the former head of the national organisation for upper secondary schools, Danske Gymnasier.

The recommendations also seek to bolster the exam system against cheating.

“It’s crucially important that students learn to use and approach to AI in a reflected, critical and constructive way,” Vedersø said.

“That’s why they must be helped by our excellent teachers and technology should be included in lessons and in exams side by side with other exams in which it is not used,” she said.

Tesfaye said in December last year that any changes the government decides to adopt based on the report would unlikely to take effect before spring 2025.