Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Fire services back at Børsen after discovery of embers

Copenhagen’s fire services are back at the burnt-out stock exchange Børsen despite having handed the building over to police yesterday.

Embers were found in some wooden beams that connect to damaged section of the building to the intact section, meaning firefighters were called back despite the flames having been considered to be extinguished.

A group of four firefighters was put in place at 1am last night and a fresh evaluation of the situation will be made this morning, broadcaster DR reports.

Vocabulary: gløder – embers

Norwegian ‘sneaks in’ to Crown Prince Christian’s birthday

A young Norwegian with a record of identity theft and fraud managed to get into Crown Prince (then Prince) Christian’s 18th birthday in October last year, Norway’s Dagbladet newspaper writes.

The man is reported to have gained access under pretences of being a journalist. He has been arrested several times in Norway according to the report.

He can be seen in several photos of Crown Prince Christian’s birthday which were published by media in Denmark and also took a photo of himself inside Christiansborg palace, where the event was held. That photo was included in Dagbladet’s report.

Danish police intelligence service PET told Dagbladet that it considered the birthday party to have taken place “safely and securely”.

Vocabulary: at snige sig ind – to sneak in

Denmark to get 3.1 billion kroner from EU for cyber security and green transport

Denmark is to receive 3.1 billion kroner from the EU’s Recovery Fund for spending on cyber security and green technologies, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The fund was originally established by the EU to help member states’ economies recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now used to meet targets related to green energy including independence from Russian gas.

Money from the fund is released to member states as they meet targets. Denmark has now fulfilled 43 of 93 targets set out in the fund.

Vocabulary: udbetaling – payment

SAS to open new route from Aarhus to ski destination

Skiing season is just about done, but if you live in East Jutland and want a quick connection for future trips then your options will be bolstered from January 2025, when SAS launches a new route from Aarhus to Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

The northern airport serves the two ski resorts Trysil and Sälen, which are in Norway and Sweden respectively. The area is a popular choice among skiing holidayers from Denmark.

In keeping with their Nordic settings, it is also possible to ride snow scooters and dog sleds at the destinations.

“This new flight route is a strong option if you want to get skiing quickly, and SAS has a strong position in the East Jutland market. This is well spotted by the airline and we expect the new route to be well received", Aarhus Airport CEO Lotta Sandsgaard said in a press statement.

Vocabulary: hundeslæd – dog sled/dog sleigh