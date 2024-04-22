Copenhagen police to begin forensic work as fire service hands over stock exchange

Advertisement

That means police can now access the burnt-out part of the building to commence forensic examinations, the fire service’s director Jakob Vedsted Andersen said at a short briefing this morning.

“The police have had difficulty getting into the building until we had stabilised it. We’re now getting to a stage where the police can get in and look at some things,” Andersen said.

The fire chief also said there is “no news” at this stage relating to identification of the cause of the fire.

However, police have been “on location a little bit” in addition to conducting investigations on the areas adjacent to Børsen, he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Copenhagen fire service (Hovedstadens Beredskab) will on Monday hand over the premises to a building contractor.

The construction firm will continue with work to remove scaffolding that was in place around the building at the time of the fire.

“We are going from what we call an accident site to a construction site. We are thereby handing over the building to [owner] the Danish Chamber of Commerce and its advisors,” Andersen said.

The 400-year-old stock exchange went up in flames on April 16th. Over half the building has burned including the iconic ‘Dragon Spire’ that stood atop it for centuries.

No injuries occurred during the fire.

The CEO of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Brian Mikkelsen, has promised that the building will be restored.