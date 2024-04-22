Closure of Copenhagen’s Pusher Street 'has not caused spread' of drug sales

Advertisement

In an internal memo sent within Copenhagen’s city administration, seen by local media TV2 Kosmopol, police say they have not seen increased drug sales in other locations following Pusher Street’s closure.

Pusher Street was officially closed on April 6th as Christiania residents and others symbolically ripped up the paving under the former site of the market. The memo is dated April 19th, according to the report.

The memo additionally states that police are monitoring activity in Christiania, outlying neighbourhood Christianshavn and in other parts on Copenhagen.

Following the April 6th closure, police have not registered “a significant spread of cannabis sales to other parts of Christiania” while several potential buyers have left the area without completing a purchase, police said.

READ ALSO: Why Denmark's hippy Christiania is closing down its open drug market

Advertisement

Copenhagen Police have, however, received a small number of reports of cannabis sales on nearby square Christianshavns Torv.

“Overall, the assessment is that spread is limited,” the memo states.

Pusher Street was dug up on April 6th as part of a municipal restoration project that has been agreed for the area.

The renovation, which will include upgrading the locality’s sewage system, is expected to take around ten weeks. The finished street surface will include new and old cobblestones as well as a mosaic.