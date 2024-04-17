Advertisement

TELL US: How did you get your job in Denmark?

Published: 17 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024 09:04 CET
Photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Finding a job in Denmark as an international can be a long and difficult process for many. Sharing tips and hearing success stories can be a great boost for those currently job-seeking.

We'd love to hear your stories of how you found your job in Denmark and what advice you have for current job-searchers.

Take a look at the survey below and tell us what you think. 

 

 

 

