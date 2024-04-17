IN BRIEF: Which roads are still closed in Copenhagen after stock exchange fire
Several parts of Indre By in Copenhagen will continue to be cordoned off throughout Wednesday as a result of Tuesday's fire in Copenhagen's old stock exchange.
There was extra traffic around the centre of Copenhagen this morning due to several road closures and buses being rerouted, after the fire that destroyed the spire of Copenhagen's old stock exchange building yesterday.
Knippelsbro, which connects Børsgade with Torvegade in Christianshavn, has now reopened. But several parts of Indre By are still cordoned off and are expected to stay that way until Thursday, Copenhagen Police told newswire Ritzau.
The cordoned off areas include Vindebrogade, Børsgade and Slotsholmsgade.
Road closures in Copenhagen, according to @trafikhovedstad on X.
Efter branden i dagen er der fortsat nedenstående spærringer, som forventes opretholdt i morgen med.
— TrafikkenHovedstaden (@trafikhovedstad) April 16, 2024
Vi vil løbende opdatere.
Skal du gennem byen i morgen, så plan din rute og overvej at bruge den offentlige transport. https://t.co/MRtLw9jtcE pic.twitter.com/v3MXN5fxqr
The police have received many calls from people whose vehicles are parked within the barriers of the cordoned off area. These people are advised to contact the police command station at Christiansborg Slotsplads.
Copenhagen police issued a statement on Wednesday morning launching an investigation into the fire.
"We have launched an extensive investigation to uncover the cause of the fire at Børsen. It is a complicated process, and it may take several months before there is an answer," Head of the Department for Dangerous Crime, Deputy Police Inspector Brian Belling said.
"We will do everything in our power to find out what happened," Belling added.
The massive fire engulfed the 400-year-old Stock Exchange building, or Børsen, in central Copenhagen on Tuesday morning, causing its iconic central spire to topple over.
The fire broke out at around 8am on Tuesday morning, with the spire soon completely surrounded by smoke and flames after which it collapsed at around 8.30am. By 10.30am, the fire had spread to around half of the building and several parts of the roof had fallen in.
