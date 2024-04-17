IN BRIEF: Which roads are still closed in Copenhagen after stock exchange fire

Advertisement

There was extra traffic around the centre of Copenhagen this morning due to several road closures and buses being rerouted, after the fire that destroyed the spire of Copenhagen's old stock exchange building yesterday.

Knippelsbro, which connects Børsgade with Torvegade in Christianshavn, has now reopened. But several parts of Indre By are still cordoned off and are expected to stay that way until Thursday, Copenhagen Police told newswire Ritzau.

The cordoned off areas include Vindebrogade, Børsgade and Slotsholmsgade.

Road closures in Copenhagen, according to @trafikhovedstad on X.

The police have received many calls from people whose vehicles are parked within the barriers of the cordoned off area. These people are advised to contact the police command station at Christiansborg Slotsplads.

Copenhagen police issued a statement on Wednesday morning launching an investigation into the fire.

"We have launched an extensive investigation to uncover the cause of the fire at Børsen. It is a complicated process, and it may take several months before there is an answer," Head of the Department for Dangerous Crime, Deputy Police Inspector Brian Belling said.

"We will do everything in our power to find out what happened," Belling added.

The massive fire engulfed the 400-year-old Stock Exchange building, or Børsen, in central Copenhagen on Tuesday morning, causing its iconic central spire to topple over.