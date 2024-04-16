IN PICS: Copenhagen's stock exchange in flames

Advertisement

The fire broke out at around 8am, and by 8.45am, the Stock Exchange's iconic central spire, made from four intertwining dragon tails, had collapsed.

Copenhagen's old Stock Exchange building was in flames on Tuesday morning. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Fire services and people from the Danish Chamber of Commerce risked going into the building to rescue some of the valuable artwork which adorns its walls.

Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The fire services fires water in jets under the building's copper roof to protect the structure below.

Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Large numbers of passers by stopped and watched the blaze, taking photos on their videos.

Passers by take photos of the fire from the square outside. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Some spectators were visibly upset at the historic building went up in flames.

Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Soldiers from the Royal Life Guards were dispatched to aid the firefighting efforts.

Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The smoke could be seen from quite some distance away.

Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix