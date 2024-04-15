Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Copenhagen Metro out of service on Monday morning

All trains on the Copenhagen Metro's M3 and M4 lines were out of service on Monday morning between 5.30am and 6.45am due to a technical issue, the metro said on its homepage on Monday. By 6.45am, the trains were running to plan.

Danish vocabulary: efter planen - according to plan

Denmark's government announces agreement on suicide prevention

Denmark's government on Sunday announced that it had struck a deal with all the other parties in parliament over a plan to better prevent suicides.

Under the agreed plan, the government hopes to reduce the number of people who commit suicide by a third by, among other measures, increasing the capacity of Denmark's suicide prevention clinics by 40 percent, improving the follow-up and monitoring of people at risk of suicide.

Currently, around 600 people commit suicide in Denmark a year, a number which has been broadly stable since 2010.

"Suicide is a terrible tragedy for the individual and for those closest to them who tragically lose a family member or a close friend," Sophie Løhde Jacobsen, Denmark's health minister, said in a press release. "That is why we must do more to prevent suicide and suicide attempts, and with the action plan we are putting in place better help for people in deep crisis."

Danish vocabulary: at forebygge - to prevent

Advertisement

Danish prime minister condemns Iran's attack on Israel

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, condemned Iran's drone attack on Israel on Sunday, warning that it would worsen regional conflicts .

"This creates a risk of greater conflict in the Middle East. My thoughts are with the many who have feared for their safety throughout the night," she said on X.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night, an attack it said was a response to Israel's attack on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus on April 1st. The Damascus strike killed a senior member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, as well as eight other officers.

On Friday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its website that there was an increased risk of military escalation and attacks against Israel. The situation was described as "unpredictable". It is advising against all travel to both Iran and Lebanon.

Danish vocabulary: frarådes - is advised against

Advertisement

Nine out of ten cancer patients 'treated on time'

Over 91 percent of cancer patients in Denmark now receive treatment within the maximum time promised by the country's regional health authorities, according to new figures.

According to the data, in 7.2 percent of the cases, treatment is not started before the deadline because of the state of the patients' health or because they do not want treatment. In a further 1.2 percent of cases they have to wait longer dur to capacity shortages, but are informed about their rights and options, and in only 0.3 percent of cases, are patients' rights not respected.

Karin Friis Bach (R), who chairs the Health Committee for Danish Regions, which represents Denmark's five regions, celebrated the "fantastically good numbers" .

"That tells me that we have good cancer treatment, fantastically good cancer treatment in Denmark, and it's really nice to get confirmation of that on the back of the other stories that we've recently been hearing," she told the Ritzau newswire.

Danish vocabulary: kræftbehandling - cancer treatment