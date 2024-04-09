TELL US: Have you ever offended a Dane?
Denmark is known for its deeply ironic sense of humour, but is it possible to overstep the mark?
Have you ever told a joke in Danish company that fell flat because the topic was a no-go? Did the target of your humour take offence? Did you go over the line and were told to rein it in?
The Danish sense of humour has a very broad streak of irony running through it. This can sometimes make it hard for foreigners to understand Danish jokes or find them funny, but the upside is (arguably) that it means few topics are out of bounds.
READ ALSO: Why don't foreigners 'get' Danish humour?
With this in mind, we want to hear about situations in which you’ve inadvertently offended a Dane. It doesn’t have to be a joke specifically, but cultural misunderstandings might have played a role.
Take a look at the survey below and tell us what you think.
If the survey doesn't display in your browser, click here.
Comments
See Also
Have you ever told a joke in Danish company that fell flat because the topic was a no-go? Did the target of your humour take offence? Did you go over the line and were told to rein it in?
The Danish sense of humour has a very broad streak of irony running through it. This can sometimes make it hard for foreigners to understand Danish jokes or find them funny, but the upside is (arguably) that it means few topics are out of bounds.
READ ALSO: Why don't foreigners 'get' Danish humour?
With this in mind, we want to hear about situations in which you’ve inadvertently offended a Dane. It doesn’t have to be a joke specifically, but cultural misunderstandings might have played a role.
Take a look at the survey below and tell us what you think.
If the survey doesn't display in your browser, click here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.