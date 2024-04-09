TELL US: Have you ever offended a Dane?

Advertisement

Have you ever told a joke in Danish company that fell flat because the topic was a no-go? Did the target of your humour take offence? Did you go over the line and were told to rein it in?

The Danish sense of humour has a very broad streak of irony running through it. This can sometimes make it hard for foreigners to understand Danish jokes or find them funny, but the upside is (arguably) that it means few topics are out of bounds.

With this in mind, we want to hear about situations in which you’ve inadvertently offended a Dane. It doesn’t have to be a joke specifically, but cultural misunderstandings might have played a role.

Take a look at the survey below and tell us what you think.

If the survey doesn't display in your browser, click here.