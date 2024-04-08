Danish rental housing site Boligportal gets record profit

Advertisement

The company’s annual results for 2023 showed an increased in profit of 14 percent, landing at 107 million kroner for the year.

A key revenue source for the platform is its subscription model for users who want to see the full details of listings and contact landlords.

Around 100,000 people found a home through BoligPortal last year according to newswire Ritzau.

READ ALSO: Five common rental scams in Denmark and how to avoid them

Other sources of revenue for Boligplatform include sale of market data, including through an agreement with real estate lender Nykredit.

Advertisement

Boligportal CEO Anders Hyldborg said he envisaged a high level of potential for developing this side of the business.

“We have a unique data basis which is getting stronger and stronger on all parameters. We have most recently agreed a deal with Nykredit, who want to assess the value of business properties and analyse the rental market more precisely,” Hyldborg said.

“Their new property valuations will become more streamlined and objective and will draw on live data,” he said.