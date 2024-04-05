Denmark's Great Belt strait closed over navy missile malfunction
Denmark's Great Belt (Storebælt) strait was closed for several hours on Thursday after a missile malfunction on a navy frigate, the military said.
The malfunction happened during a missile test on the Niels Juel frigate in the port of Korsør, west of Copenhagen, which created the risk of a missile launch.
"The problem happened during a compulsory test where the launcher had been activated" and could not be deactivated for several hours, the Danish Defence Command explained in a statement.
As long as the launcher was not deactivated, there was "a risk that the missile would be fired and would travel several kilometres", the military said, adding however that there was no risk of the missile exploding.
The Great Belt shipping lane, which separates the islands of Zealand and Funen, and air traffic over it were closed between mid-afternoon and 8pm.
Road traffic on the bridge between the two islands was not suspended, however.
The incident happened a day after Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen sacked Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer after having "lost confidence" in him.
Poulsen said he had not been informed about a malfunction on a Danish frigate sent to the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping against attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.
Comments
See Also
The malfunction happened during a missile test on the Niels Juel frigate in the port of Korsør, west of Copenhagen, which created the risk of a missile launch.
"The problem happened during a compulsory test where the launcher had been activated" and could not be deactivated for several hours, the Danish Defence Command explained in a statement.
As long as the launcher was not deactivated, there was "a risk that the missile would be fired and would travel several kilometres", the military said, adding however that there was no risk of the missile exploding.
The Great Belt shipping lane, which separates the islands of Zealand and Funen, and air traffic over it were closed between mid-afternoon and 8pm.
Road traffic on the bridge between the two islands was not suspended, however.
The incident happened a day after Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen sacked Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer after having "lost confidence" in him.
Poulsen said he had not been informed about a malfunction on a Danish frigate sent to the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping against attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.