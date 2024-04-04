Reader insights Paywall free
TELL US: What are cyclists’ worst road habits in Denmark?
Do you live in Denmark and travel regularly by bicycle, car or on foot? We’d like to hear from you.
A recent survey in Denmark has found that a significant proportion of cyclists admit to breaking traffic rules.
This might mean cycling through a red light or across a pedestrian crossing, which could land the offender with a fine if spotted by traffic police.
READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: How much do Danes use bicycles?
Do you use the roads in Denmark, either as a cyclist, driver or pedestrian? We want to hear about the country’s worst bike lane habits, in your view.
We’ve similarly asked for your thoughts about motorists in the past and received some interesting insights, so take a look at the survey below and let us know what you think.
If the survey doesn't display in your browser, click here.
