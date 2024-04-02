Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Almost one in three childcarers changes job each year

The turnover of staff at Denmark’s kindergartens and creches (børnehaver og vuggestuer) is at a relatively high level according to an analysis from the right-wing thinktank Cepos.

Analysis of data from the years 2017-2021 show that almost one in three staff at municipal childcare institutions changed job each year on average.

Areas close to bigger cities are likely to have an even higher staff turnover, while rural regions tend to be more stable, the thinktank found.

A major reason for the trend is that many untrained personnel work in childcare roles, according to the analysis, which found that untrained staff left more frequently than those with a degree.

Vocabulary: at skifte job – to change job

April showers to continue throughout this week

It’s a wet morning across most of the country today and the rain is forecast to continue for the rest of the week, national Met office DMI says.

A short respite on Wednesday aside, Denmark can expect a soaking according to DMI’s meteorologist Trine Pedersen.

Wednesday will be “the nicest day with dry weather and a little bit of subn or some sun,” she told newswire Ritzau.

North Jutland could see some sleet or melting snow on Wednesday morning, but temperatures will otherwise range between around 6 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Vocabulary: tøsne – melting snow

Politicians to launch new initiative to help with children’s welfare

The government has agreed with local and regional authorities to make access to mental health services easier for children and young people, the Health Ministry has announced in a press statement this morning.

A specific, direct treatment pathway will be set up, aimed at children and young people who are suffering with mental health and wellbeing challenges, the ministry said.

The aim of the scheme is to ensure that all users of the system can access a psychologist or health professional for an initial appointment within 14 days. That will be followed by a screening appointment within 30 days if they are deemed suitable.

These waiting time targets will be in effect by 2025.

“The new treatment system will make waiting times shorter, and this will hopefully result in us being able to prevent poor wellbeing from developing into mental illness, and thereby give both the child and the family the best chance of to getting through a difficult time,” Minister of Health Sophie Løhde said in the statement.

Vocabulary: mistrivsel – poor wellbeing

Odense Light Rail finally growing on passengers

The Odense Light Rail, which has experienced a difficult start since opening in 2022, is now growing in popularity, passenger numbers show.

Around 600,000 people took the Light Rail in the city in February, 30 percent more than in the same month last year. The record monthly passenger number is 620,000 last November.

The addition of a QR code option for buying tickets has been credited with helping the sales boost, giving the Light Rail a much needed revenue bump.

Vocabulary: letbane – light rail