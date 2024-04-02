Denmark could get 'one month of rain in one day' in unusually wet start to April

Advertisement

National meteorology agency DMI on Tuesday said southwestern parts of the country would see heavy rain and issued a risk alert due to high rain levels on the islands of Zealand, Møn, Samsø and parts of Jutland – covering large swathes of the country’s area.

The rain alerts are in place until 3pm and could see as much as 50 millimetres of precipitation in some locations, broadcaster DR reports.

“It looks like we could reach up to 50 millimetres of rain locally,” DR’s weather forecaster Louise Gade said via the broadcaster’s website.

Such a volume of rain would see the normal average rainfall for April, which is 38.5mm, exceeded in one day.

April is generally the month of the year which sees the least rain in Denmark, DR notes.

Gade said the large quantities of rain came from low front pushing slowly across Denmark from the east and dumping large amounts of water over the country as it does.

Advertisement

“It is extremely unusual to have such enormous quantities of rain in April,” she said.

The forecast for the rest of this week suggests that much of the country will continue to receive rainy weather, with Wednesday being the notable exception.

Wednesday will be “the nicest day with dry weather and a little bit of sun or some sun,” DMI meteorologist Trine Pedersen told newswire Ritzau.

Temperatures could fall enough for the rain to fall as sleet or melting snow in some locations, including Bornholm and North Jutland, before the weather dries up on Wednesday morning.

Eastern parts of the country could be as cold as 3 degrees Celsius with the west feeling warmer at 8-9 degrees, Pedersen said.

“During the night on Wednesday, the rain will then come back to the whole country – though with a little slower precipitation. On Thursday, there will be a relatively large temperature range,” she said.

That means 2-3 degree Celsius in North Jutland and up to 10-12 degrees in southern and eastern regions, she said.

Friday will start dry but also see rain later in the day, although it will feel more mild than the preceding days.