Advertisement

Business

Danish economy gets boost from weight-loss drug maker

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 27 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 27 Mar 2024 11:01 CET
Danish economy gets boost from weight-loss drug maker
A view shows the logo of Novo Nordisk at the company's office in Bagsvaerd, on the outskirts of Copenhagen, March 8th 2024. Photo: Tom Ittle/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish economy grew 1.9 percent last year but would have flatlined without its pharmaceutical industry and the huge success of weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk, official data showed on Wednesday.

Advertisement

National data agency Statistics Denmark said the sector's contribution to growth amounted to 1.9 percent.

"If it is deducted from GDP growth, you get a big zero," the agency's chief accounting consultant, Jonas Dan Petersen, said on X (formerly Twitter).

Novo Nordisk's net profit soared by 51 percent in 2023 to 83.7 billion kroner ($12.1 billion) as sales of diabetes medication Ozempic and obesity drug Wegovy have boomed.

READ ALSO: Danish weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk announces blockbuster profits

The drug maker's shares also surged last year, turning Novo Nordisk into Europe's largest company by market capitalisation.

Advertisement

More

#Business

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also