Danish economy gets boost from weight-loss drug maker

National data agency Statistics Denmark said the sector's contribution to growth amounted to 1.9 percent.

"If it is deducted from GDP growth, you get a big zero," the agency's chief accounting consultant, Jonas Dan Petersen, said on X (formerly Twitter).

Novo Nordisk's net profit soared by 51 percent in 2023 to 83.7 billion kroner ($12.1 billion) as sales of diabetes medication Ozempic and obesity drug Wegovy have boomed.

The drug maker's shares also surged last year, turning Novo Nordisk into Europe's largest company by market capitalisation.