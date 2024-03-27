(At least) six things for adults and kids to do in Denmark this Easter

Advertisement

Danes enjoy one of the longest Easter holiday weekends with three extra public holidays.

While many shops and services are closed (and some open) at Easter, there are plenty of events going on for you to consider if you have time off.

We’ve picked out a selection of family-friendly and other options below.

Giant flea market outside Copenhagen

If you enjoy whiling away the weekend looking for a bargain or antique, you might be interested in taking it up a level at a giant flea market at the Bella Center conference centre and hotel, just outside Copenhagen.

Given its size, there’s likely to be a lot on offer and you might find anything from an antique piece of Danish design to vintage clothing or toys.

The flea market, “Loppemarked i Bella”, costs 40 kroner to enter and children under 12 go free. It is open from 10am on both Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

More information on the event’s website.

Den Gamle By, Aarhus

Den Gamle By, the open air museum in Aarhus where actors bring historic houses to life, goes big on Easter, with the staff recreating Danish Easter traditions throughout the ages and an Easter lunch on Saturday.

There are plenty of activities for kids here too, including Easter egg hunts in each of the historical periods represented by the museum’s “quarters”, storytelling and arts and crafts to make traditional Danish Easter decorations.

It is open every day of the holiday.

See Aarhus from above

For a more modern take on Aarhus, you could head to the top of the 142-metre Aarhus Øje, which towers above the new developments in the east of the city at the harbour.

On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the building – which also houses exhibitions about the harbour and city of Aarhus – has a special Easter programme in collaboration with Aarhus Sea Rangers. It’s not regular egg hunting fare – you can take part in crab racing, fold and decorate a Viking ship and listen to tales of Vikings in the harbour.

More information and ticket reservation here.

Peppa Pig at Legoland

The Legoland theme park at Billund in central Jutland recently reopened for its 2024 season with a new feature that is sure to be exciting for families – the smaller members in particular.

A new collaboration between the hugely popular kids’ television show Peppa Pig and Lego Duplo means that the Danish Legoland park now has its first Peppa Pig area.

A global phenomenon among families with 3-6 year old children, the British preschool animated television series has been airing for 20 years, across 10 seasons in over 180 territories. It has been praised for its positive influence on children's social and emotional development.

Legoland Billund’s new Peppa Pig area includes elements from the upcoming Peppa Duplo range as well as the universe from the popular kids’ show.

Activities include a live act puppet theatre with a puppet Duplo version of Peppa and her little brother George.

Visitors can also take a picture at Peppa’s house, hop into the Pig family’s red car, climb aboard Grandpa Pig's boat, play in Peppa's Treehouse, and, of course, jump in muddy puddles.

Legoland is open throughout the Easter weekend.

Famous kids’ illustrator featured in Copenhagen exhibit

The Copenhagen Contemporary art museum currently has an exhibition of the works of illustrator and author Jakob Martin Strids, who is most famous for the hugely popular Danish children’s’ story Den fantastiske bus (The Fantastic Bus).

Original drawings from the book, a Danish folk favourite, form the bulk of the exhibition, which runs until September.

Lego and cardboard versions of the bus itself are also part of the exhibit, while kids can crawl into a giant pear known from the stories. Reading and drawing zones provide the chance for a bit of quiet time.

Copenhagen Contemporary is located on Refshaleøen close to the Reffen street food market, so you there’s plenty of choice if you’re hungry after you visit.

Reffen

Speaking of Reffen, the popular industrial-harbour-turned-hip-restaurant-and-bar-destination has plenty on its own schedule for the Easter weekend, as it begins to warm up again after the quiet winter months.

There’s an “Easter Bunny's Popular Easter Hunt”, meaning nine large Easter eggs which you can find placed around the street food market, which provide the clues to solve a “mystery word”. You can win a chocolate egg if you’re lucky.

The beer garden has a creative workshop and face painting for kids on Maundy Thursday, while the wine bar Drueta is hosting orange wine tasting to an “Easter Beats” soundtrack in the evening.

You can also relax at Reffen on Easter Monday with a game of petanque, a special lunch and relaxing music.

The full programme (in English) can be found here.

Visit the animals at Frilandmuseet

At Frilandsmuseet, a popular open-air museum in Kongens Lyngby north of Copenhagen, you can see the fluffy Easter lambs, as well as hens and rabbits.

The museum has a great selection of old Danish buildings, artefacts and glimpses into the country’s agricultural past. On top of this, the Easter programme includes meeting the Påskehare (Easter Bunny) as well as egg races and various other kids’ activities.

The programme runs throughout Easter (including Easter Monday) and entry is free for children. More information can be found on the National Museum’s website.

Other museums

Many museums in Denmark remain open throughout the Easter period, although some either extend or shorten their opening hours.

Museums open as normal

Denmark's National Museum, in Copenhagen, is closed on Easter Monday, as it is on all Mondays, but otherwise open. Copenhagen's Botanical Gardens, which are part of the National Museum, are however open on Easter Monday.

The Danish Architecture Centre in Copenhagen is open every day of Easter.

The Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde is open as usual from 10am to 4pm throughout Easter.

Museums with shorter opening hours

Copenhagen's Glyptoteket art gallery is closed on Easter Monday, as it is on all Mondays, and closed at 5pm on Maundy Thursday rather than the usual 9pm.

The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art north of Copenhagen has shorter weekend opening hours on all days of the Easter holiday, opening from 11am to 6pm.

Museums with longer opening hours

The Moesgaard Musum, outside Aarhus, which features the world's best preserved bog man, is open until 7pm rather than the usual 5pm on all the days of the Easter holiday, and is open, as usual, to 9pm on Easter Saturday.

The ARoS Aarhus Art Museum is opening specially on Easter Monday between 10am and 9pm, and is open as normal on all the other days of Easter.

The Design Museum in Copenhagen, which is normally closed on Mondays, is open on Easter Monday.