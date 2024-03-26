Danish shipping giant Maersk chartered vessel in US bridge collision

Advertisement

The bridge collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday local time after being hit by the container ship Dali.

Maersk has confirmed in a written statement to Danish newswire Ritzau that it commissioned the container.

“We are horrified at what has happened in Baltimore and our thoughts go to all those affected,” the company wrote.

“We can confirm that the container ship Dali, under control of the charter ship company Synergy Group, was on a limited Maersk charter and was loaded with Maersk customers’ loads,” it stated.

The ship itself is owned by the company Grace Ocean Private, and operated by Synergy Marine Group.

“Chartering” of the ship by Maersk means the Danish company’s business goods were on board, but not its staff. It also means Maersk is not the owner of the ship.

Advertisement

The Dali was leaving the port at Baltimore bound for Colombo in Sri Lanka before suddenly changing course and colliding with the bridge.

Video footage from the scene shows the bridge quickly collapsing into the Patapsco river immediately after the collision.

Maersk told Ritzau it has no further comment.

Emergency services in Baltimore were looking for casualties on Tuesday with up to 20 people having possibly fallen into the water, according to reports by US media CNN.