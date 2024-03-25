Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Denmark delivers 30 of 100 promised tanks to Ukraine

Around a third of the Leopard-1 tanks which Denmark at the start of 2023 said it would give to Ukraine have so far been delivered, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported yesterday based on figures from the German defence ministry.

The Danish ministry did not provide any information other than to say that “many” of the tanks have been delivered, the newspaper writes.

The tanks were primarily older models owned by the Danish military and had been stored in Germany. They needed servicing and renovation before being sent to Ukraine, but technical problems have hindered the delivery schedule.

Vocabulary: kampvogn – tank

Easter could bring temperatures of up to 20 degrees

The school Easter holidays have already begun, and while the annual holiday falls relatively early this year – coming at the end of March rather than in April – the weather could be surprisingly warm.

Weather on Monday will be relatively cool interspersed by showers, but warmer weather could make a strong appearance by the weekend, meteorologist Martin Lindberg with national met office DMI told newswire Ritzau.

There will be “a short period with dry and stable weather in which it will be a bit warmer” around the Easter holiday weekend, Lindberg said.

Rainy weather with cold temperatures at night is expected to retreat by midweek, opening the way for some pleasant dry weather just in time for Maundy Thursday, which is a public holiday in Denmark.

Vocabulary: mestendels – mostly

Denmark’s Arctic patrol ships sailing again after technical problems

Two Danish Navy (Søværnet) patrol ships, which normally operate around Greenland, have had a sailing ban lifted after their backup engines were discovered on February 1st to be malfunctional.

The ships are the newest vessels in the Danish fleet and are designed to enforce Danish sovereignty year-round in the Arctic waters around Greenland and the Faroe Islands. They can break ice of up to 80 centimetres in thickness.

The sailing bans were reportedly lifted on March 17th.

Vocabulary: at bryde is – to break ice

West Jutland train cancellations

A number of rail services in West Jutland have been affected by cancellations this morning, with the section between Esbjerg and Ribe particularly affected.

Up to 25 departures have been cancelled throughout the day, according to information on local operator Arriva's website.

Broadcaster DR’s traffic service P4 Trafik Syddanmark said in a post on social media X that the cancellations are "due to equipment issues".

Rail replacement buses are in operation on the affected routes but delays are likely.