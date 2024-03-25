Advertisement

Transport

Copenhagen’s S-tog trains to be free for the day on 90th anniversary

Michael Barrett
Published: 25 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024 16:28 CET
The S-tog will be free all day throughout Copenhagen on April 6th. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The S-tog, the metropolitan railway that connects central Copenhagen and its outlying regions, will be completely free on Saturday April 6th to mark 90 years since it opened.

Copenhagen’s distinctive red S-tog (suburban or S-trains) have been shuttling passengers in and out of the Danish capital for 90 years on April 6th.

The day will be marked with free travel for all passengers on the anniversary, which is a Saturday, national rail operator DSB says on its website.

Rail journeys won’t be the only giveaway on the day, with 10,000 free hindbærsnitte (raspberry slice) to be handed out to passengers at station 7-Eleven stores.

The Jernbaneorkester, the orchestra for railway workers, will play a concert at Copenhagen Central Station at 3pm.

Free travel will run all day: from midnight to 11:59pm, DSB says.

The first ever S-train ran between Frederiksberg Station and Klampenborg Station in Copenhagen’s northern suburbs in 1934.

Today’s S-train network consists of seven lines covering 85 stations, carrying around 350,000 passengers daily.

