Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Two planes evacuated in Copenhagen after bomb threat

Two aircraft flying to Stavanger in Norway were yesterday forced to turn around and return to Copenhagen because of a bomb threat, Copenhagen Airport confirmed in a post on social media X.

Both planes were evacuated when they landed in Copenhagen.

“We can confirm that a flight to Stavanger has returned to Copenhagen due to a suspected bomb threat. We are working with the relevant authorities who have begun their work, and all passengers have been evacuated,” the airport wrote, before adding in a follow-up tweet that two aircraft, not one, were involved.

All passengers were “safe and well” in the airport, Copenhagen Police later tweeted. The matter has now been placed in the hands of the authorities, the airport said.

Norwegian media VG reported that a Norwegian airlines flight to Stavanger was the first to be turned around, followed by a SAS flight with the same destination.

“The threat was so unspecific that this [second] flight was also asked to land,” Copenhagen Aiport spokesperson Lise Agerley Kürstein told VG.

Vocabulary: evakueret – evacuated

Advertisement

Randers files new police report against Nordic Waste

The Nordic Waste scandal has begun to rumble forwards again with the local authority, Randers Municipality, yesterday filing a police report against the company for “additional violations”.

That comes after the government’s legal advisor’s this week said DSH Recycling, a company with the same owners as Nordic Waste, can be held liable for costs resulting from the landslide at Nordic Waste’s soil treatment plant in December last year.

The new report to police is related to violations of environmental protection acts, Randers Municipality said.

“We are still in a very serious environmental situation with his case, and we will consistently report whenever we find violations of the environmental permit or legislation,” municipal official Jesper Kaas Schmidt told newswire Ritzau.

Schmidt said he would "certainly not" rule out further reports.

Vocabulary: bestemt ikke – certainly not

Advertisement

Chronic hives a ‘possible side effect’ of Moderna Covid vaccine

Danish Medicines Agency (Lægemiddelstyrelsen) tests suggest that chronic hives are a potential side effect of the Spikevax Covid-19 vacine, which is produced by Moderna.

Based on a total of 360 European cases, the agency found a "probable" connection in 58 cases, while a "possible" connection applied in 228 cases.

A suspected side effect can be categorised as either probable, possible or unlikely.

The results are early and further investigations are needed, team leader Martin Zahle Larsen of the Danish Medicines Agency told Ritzau.

Hives are a type of skin rash with red, raised bumps that can be itchy and uncomfortable. Most cases potentially linked to the vaccine emerged 7-13 days after the third dose was given.

Vocabulary: nældefeber – hives

Europe needs to step up circular economy efforts: EU agency



Europe must accelerate efforts to transform its economy into a circular one focused on reusing or repurposing materials to cut waste, a necessity if it is meet climate targets, the European Environment Agency warned yesterday.

"Decisive action is essential to drastically reduce waste, prioritise reduction of resource use, improve recycling rates and improve the introduction of products that are designed for circularity from the outset," the Copenhagen-based agency said in a statement.

"We are still far from the ambition to double the Union's circularity rate by 2030," the EEA said, adding that there was a "low or moderate likelihood" that EU's ambitions would be "achieved in the coming years".

"We need an additional policy push," Daniel Montalvo, a climate expert at the agency, said at a press conference according to newswire AFP.

At the heart of the problem, according to the EEA, are business models in which products have a very short lifespan -- if they are even used at all.

"Business models primarily revolve around mass-producing products, often sacrificing quality, and this results in early breakdown or premature obsolescence," the EEA said.