Danish intelligence agency says terror threat affected by war in Gaza

The overall terror threat rating against Denmark remains at four out of five, however, PET said in a new threat assessment released on Thursday.

“Both Quran desecrations and the conflict in the Middle East have a derived significance for the threat situation in Denmark,” the head of PET’s Centre for Terror Analysis, Michael Hamann, said in a press statement.

PET therefore sees the terror threat against Denmark and Danish interests as intensified for at least the next year, the statement continues.

The Centre for Terror Analysis has long considered the level of terror threat to Denmark to be at a level of four out of five. This rating means that PET has identified the capacity, intention and planning of a potential attack against Denmark, but without any attack taking place.

A level five rating would mean both a specific threat and possible initiation of an attack.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has potential to radicalise, meaning it could have consequences related to the terror threat in Denmark, Hamann said.

“It’s important to stress that it naturally is completely legitimate to be engaged and have an opinion about the conflict as long as this is done in a legal way. The many civilian victims cause an emotional response for many people [in Denmark],” he said.