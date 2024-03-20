Everything you need to know about travel to, from and in Denmark this Easter

Advertisement

Roads

The Danish Road Directorate warned in its Easter traffic forecast of heavy traffic on Friday, March 22nd, particularly during the evening rush hour, when normal commuting traffic in and out of Copenhagen will be made even worse by people travelling to go on holiday or visit relatives in the week leading up to Easter.

Traffic is also expected to be heavier than usual on Saturday March 23rd, and then again on Wednesday, March 27th, and March 28th (Maundy Thursday), when people will be travelling out for Påskeaften (Easter eve) itself, with most of the traffic on these days out of Copenhagen, to and across Funen, and then up into Jutland.

The directorate expects heavy traffic on road number 11 between Ribe and Ringkøbing, road number 16 towards Hillerød and road number 21 towards Sjællands Odde, from where the ferry goes to Aarhus.

There is currently work being carried out on the E45 motorway between Vejle and Skanderborg, which could lead to longer journey times, and work is also set to start over easter on the section of the E47 where it turns into a ringroad around Copenhagen, with lanes narrowed and resulting longer journey times.

You can keep up to date on the traffic situation by checking Trafikinfo.dk or by tuning into the P4 Trafik radio while driving.

These are the roads where the Danish Road Directorate expects delays: Photo: Danish Road Directorate

Bridges

Sund & Bælt, which operates the Great Belt and Øresund bridges, expects 250,000 cars to use its tollbooth over the Easter holidays -- about the same number who use the bridge over a whole week. As a result there will be longer queues than normal at the Great Belt Bridge's tolls in the direction of Funen and Jutland on Wednesday March 27th and March 28th (Maundy Thursday), and towards Zealand on March 31st (Easter Sunday) and April 1st (Easter Monday).

To avoid the queues, the company recommends setting up automatic numberplate payment on the brobizz.com website.

Rail

Those travelling between Copenhagen and Aarhus face having to get off the train and take replacement buses between Fredericia and Horsens, due to track work taking place between March 27th and April 1st.

Air

This year, there are no strikes directly affecting airports or airlines in Denmark, but industrial action in Germany, Spain and the UK might affect Easter travel if you are venturing abroad.

Workers at Valencia's Manises Airport, one of Spain’s busiest, announced on Monday that they would strike from Maundy Thursday until Easter Monday.

The Lufthansa airline has come back to the negotiating table after cabin crew unions launched a two-day strike on March 14th. There is so far little sign they will call a strike over Easter.

Finally, border force workers at the UK's Heathrow Airport are also likely to decide on March 22nd on whether to strike over the Easter holidays, although laws on industrial action mean that April 5th is the earliest day they can cease work.