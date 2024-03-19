Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Denmark will be home to one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers

A new AI innovation centre in Denmark will house one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, the Novo Nordisk Foundation has announced.

The Danish pharma company and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) have signed a deal with US chip giant Nvidia which will see the computer, which they describe as an “AI supercomputer”, to Denmark.

The computer can assist with “major projects” and “initiate solutions to societal challenges”, newswire Ritzau reports.

This could include development of new medicines and disease diagnosis, EIFO’s CEO Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said.

“Groundbreaking scientific discoveries are based on data and AI has now given us a hitherto unseen opportunity to boost research into the health of both humans and the planet,” he said to Ritzau.

Vocabulary: banebrydende – groundbreaking

SAS could face fine for breaking Covid-era rules

Airline SAS could be fined as much as 913,500 kroner in a case in which it is accused of breaking Covid-19-era regulations.

The prosecutor has demanded the sizeable fine if the airline is found guilty in the case at Copenhagen City Court.

In the spring of 2021, SAS flew 63 passengers who did not have a valid Covid-19 test to Copenhagen Airport, according to the charge. The passengers were on various flights from airports including Malaga, Frankfurt and Barcelona.

Senior prosecutor Camilla Nørlev said SAS should be “expected to have things like this under control”.

“SAS is doing all it can to avoid taking responsibility for breaching the law,” she said according to Ritzau.

SAS has asked to be acquitted for “a large number of strong legal reasons”, the company’s defence lawyer said.

Vocabulary: ansvar – responsibility

Clothing brand Wood Wood announces bankruptcy

The Danish clothing brand Wood Wood yesterday filed for bankruptcy, Mads Lunøe, CEO of holding company Carrington, confirmed to media TV2 Kosmopol.

Wood closed several of its stores in 2023, including international branches in London and Berlin.

Danish branches in Aarhus and Frederiksberg had previously been shuttered by the firm, after the brand had suffered a loss in 2022.

Vocabulary: at begære konkurs – to file for bankruptcy

Group of residents to be moved out of Kærshovedgård camp

A number of single women are to be relocated from the Kærshovedgård departure centre to another departure centre, Avnstrup, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration has said in a statement.

Residents at the centres do not have permission to reside in Denmark but many cannot be forcibly deported because Denmark has no diplomatic relations or return agreements with their home countries.

By moving the women, the ministry says it is living up to one of the pledges in the coalition government’s policy paper by reducing the number of people housed at Kærshovedgård.

“The move will also address reports of episodes where women have been subjected to harassment and unwanted sexual contact at Kærshovedgård,” it said.

Vocabulary: beboere – residents