Why going swimming has become more wallet-friendly in Denmark

Advertisement

In addition to museums, amusement parks and other tourist hotspots like zoos, the price of other cultural experiences like cinema tickets has also outstripped average inflation, national agency Statistics Denmark writes in a press release.

The trend predates the energy crisis and inflation of 2022 as well as the Covid-19 pandemic: over the last eight years, the price of a ticket to a museum or zoo has gone up by 45 percent on average.

That means a ticket which cost 100 kroner in 2016 would now set you back 145 kroner.

The average increase in consumer prices in Denmark since 2016 is 18.5 percent.

Advertisement

For attractions defined as “cultural experiences”, such as theatre, the cinema and amusement parks, the price has gone up by anything from 31 percent (cinema and theatre) to 37 percent (amusement parks).

There is some good news for those budgeting sightseeing or cultural activities in Denmark, however.

The upwards trend in ticket prices seems to have begun to flatten, with little change in prices since October 2023.

“The big picture of the trend from 2016 until today is that the price of cultural experiences has gone up by more than general consumer prices,” Christian Lindeskov of Statistics Denmark said in the statement.

The only outlier in the category is swimming pools, where prices have “more or less followed inflation”, he said.

Since the autumn of 2022, the price of a visit to the swimming pool has gone up by 1.7 percent. This compares to a general price change for the period of 1 percent.

The data is based on spot checks and carries an element of statistical uncertainty, the agency notes.