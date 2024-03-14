Denmark releases withheld aid funding to UNRWA

Advertisement

In January, the government put payment of the aid on hold after Israel accused UNRWA of being connected to the terrorist attack inside Israeli territory committed by Hamas on October 7th.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is very awful. It is approaching famine and the social infrastructure has completely collapsed. There is a huge need for humanitarian aid,” development minister Dan Jørgensen said.

The decision was made following talks with UNRWA and other European countries. The Danish government said it had given the UN agency a number of criteria and that these had been complied with.

Based on this, Denmark can now release the aid money, Jørgensen said.

“UNRWA has acted resolutely and fired the members of staff who were involved in this, and has begun an internal investigation,” the minister said.

Denmark has also reached bilateral agreement with UNRWA over ongoing information and control, it said.