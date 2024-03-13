Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Aid groups sue Denmark over arms exports to Israel

Four humanitarian organisations on Tuesday said they were suing Denmark to get it to stop its weapons exports to Israel, newswire AFP reports.

The lawsuit was filed against the national police and the foreign ministry.

"Denmark should not be sending weapons to Israel when there is a reasonable suspicion that it is committing war crimes in Gaza," Tim Whyte, the secretary general of Action Aid Denmark, one of the organisations behind the lawsuit, said in a statement.

"We need to get the court's word on Denmark's responsibility," he said.

Investigative media Danwatch in November revealed that Israel's F-35s were equipped with parts made by the Danish group Terma.

The three other organisations behind the legal action were the Danish branches of Amnesty International, Oxfam and Palestinian human rights organisation Al-Haq.

Vocabulary: krigsforbrydelser – war crimes

Boy arrested after death of 13-year-old girl in North Jutland

The death of a 13-year-old girl in North Jutland village Hjallerup near Aalborg on Monday evening has sent shockwaves across the country.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death. He has denied charges of murder but pled guilty to causing death through violent acts, his lawyer said according to newswire Ritzau. Most of the initial hearing took place behind closed doors.

Children at the girl’s school have been offered crisis counselling over the girl’s death. Police have not released full details of what happened due to the ongoing investigation, but the victim and the 17-year-old are reported to have known each other. The girl was found badly injured by her parents on Monday evening and later died.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the girl’s death “meaningless and completely unbearable” in a post on Instagram yesterday.

“My warmest thoughts go to the family and all those who held her dear,” she added.

Vocabulary: ubærlig – unbearable

Advertisement

MobilePay reassures users over incorrect information caused by update

After popular payment app MobilePay received an update, it appeared to many users as if cancelled recurring payments had been reactivated.

This was not the case, MobilePay said yesterday, and called the defective information a “cosmetic error”.

“If you had a payment to a gym and have cancelled the payment, it was inactive on the old MobilePay app. In the new app it might look as if it’s active again for some people,” senior press officer with operator Vipps MobilePay, Peter Kjærsgaard, told Ritzau.

But the payments are still inactive within the system and no money will be withdrawn, he said. MobilePay is working to correct the error.

Vocabulary: betalingsaftale – recurring payment

Advertisement

Denmark earmarks over $300 million for artillery to Ukraine



The government announced yesterday that Denmark will donate 2.3 billion kroner ($337 million) to pay for artillery pieces, mortars and ammunition for Ukraine as it fights off Russia's invasion, AFP reports.

It said the donation will pay for French-made Caesar artillery systems, mortars and ammunition to go with them and will be financed through a fund set up for Ukraine, valued at 69.1 billion kroner.

"Artillery systems and mortars are highly sought after by Ukraine", Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

"These donations are being made in cooperation with our allies and are an important signal that on a broad front we are supporting Ukraine," he added.

Vocabulary: artilleri – artillery