TELL US: How do you make sure your children become bilingual in Denmark?
If you're a foreigner living and bringing up children in Denmark, you might want them to become native speakers of two languages. How did and do you go about this?
For foreign residents in Denmark with children, the matter of bilingualism can be one that requires a lot of thought.
Which language do you speak at home? How do you help your child become fluent in or a native speaker of two, sometimes more languages? How important is it to you that they speak your mother tongue? Do you even want them to speak a language other than Danish at a young age?
We'd love to hear your thoughts and advice on this topic. Take a look at the survey below and let us know what you think.
