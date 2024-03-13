Denmark earmarks 2.3 billion kroner for artillery to Ukraine

Advertisement

It said the donation will pay for French-made Caesar artillery systems, mortars and ammunition to go with them and will be financed through a fund set up for Ukraine, valued at 69.1 billion kroner.

"Artillery systems and mortars are highly sought after by Ukraine", Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement on Tuesday.

"These donations are being made in cooperation with our allies and are an important signal that on a broad front we are supporting Ukraine."

The Caesars are financed in cooperation with France, while 155mm shells to go with them are funded jointly with Estonia and the Czech Republic, the government said.

Advertisement

It did not give specific details of the arrangements for channelling the funds and sending the arms to Ukraine.

Kyiv has appealed for more arms, warning that it is running out of ammunition as it tries to fight off Russia.

In January, France announced a coalition to supply Ukraine with more artillery, bringing together more than 50 countries, and provided funding to buy 12 additional pieces produced by France's Nexter, while calling on its allies to fund more.

Denmark is the fourth largest donor of military aid to Ukraine, according to the German based Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The country signed a 10-year security agreement with Kyiv at the end of February, following similar agreements signed by Berlin, London and Paris.