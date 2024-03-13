Danish payment app MobilePay says money won't be withdrawn after ‘error’

Advertisement

After popular payment app MobilePay received an update, it appeared to many users as if cancelled recurring payments had been reactivated.

MobilePay has sought to reassure users that they will not have money withdrawn for cancelled recurring payments, calling the defective information a “cosmetic error”.

“If you had a payment to a gym and have cancelled the payment, it was inactive on the old MobilePay app. In the new app it might look as if it’s active again for some people,” senior press officer with operator Vipps MobilePay, Peter Kjærsgaard, told newswire Ritzau.

The payments are still inactive within the system and no money will be withdrawn, he said.

MobilePay is working to correct the error.

Cancelled payment agreements can be deleted from the app altogether by users, but will display as ‘inactive’ if not manually removed.

The MobilePay update went live on Tuesday this week, with over 1.3 million people downloading the update by Tuesday evening according to Ritzau.

Convenience store 7-Eleven said its customers had experienced problems using the app for payments in stores after installing the update, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

Kjærgaard said that problem was not related to the switchover to the new app, while 7-Eleven itself later stated it was working to fix the issue.

The update reintroduces MobilePay’s “WeShare” function, now with the Danish name “Del udgifter”, as an option in the app.

This allows a payment, for example a restaurant bill, to be split between two or more users. It was last available within MobilePay in February 2023.