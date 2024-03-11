The Local Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

German flight strike to affect 4,000 passengers on Denmark routes

Germany's Lufthansa airline expects 4000 passengers travelling to and from Denmark to be affected when cabin crew go on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the Danish air travel news site Check-In has reported.

According to the site, 28 departures to and from Denmark will be cancelled as a result of the strike, which will affect strikes to and from Frankfurt on Tuesday and then spread to flights to and from Munich on Wednesday.

The Ufo union has called on cabin crew at Lufthansa and its sister company Lufthansa CityLine to strike, calling for some of the airline's record 2023 profits of €1.5bn to be used to increase wages for cabin crew.

Danish vocabulary:at nedlægge arbejdet - to stop work

Sunny weekend to be followed by grey, chilly week

If you thought the sunny weather on Saturday was the beginning of spring, you haven't been living long in Denmark. This week will mostly be cold and cloudy with occasional rain showers, Hans Peter Wandler at Denmark's public weather forecaster DMI has said, predicting temperatures of between 3C and 7C on Monday.

It will, he said, get gradually warmer as the week progresses with temperatures of 9C on Tuesday, 10C on Wednesday, 12C on Thursday and 13C on Friday.

Novo Nordisk weight-loss drugs targeted in pharmacy robberies

Thieves have targeted the weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic during at least three robberies at pharmacies in Denmark, the Jyllands-Posten newspaper has reported, pointing to evidence from security cameras showing thieves going straight to the areas holding weight medicines and diabetes medicines.

"It's clear that Novo Nordisk's new medicines have opened up an illegal market where there are willing customers at the other end," said the owner of a pharmacy on Funen who was hit by a robbery last week.

Danish vocabulary: hælere - buyers of stolen goods (literally, 'heels')

Five Danes have died of Parrot Fever since December

Five Danish people have died of psittacosis, also known as 'parrot fever', since the start of an outbreak in Europe in December, Denmark's state epidemiological agency SSI has said in a press release.

According to the agency, the average age of those who have died is 73, with all of those who have died over the age of 65.

Parrot Fever is a bacterial pulmonary infection that can be spread from birds to people. According to SSI, 74 percent of those who have contracted the illness, or 17 people, have had to be treated in hospital.

Danish vocabulary: luftvejsinfektion - pulmonary infection/lung infection