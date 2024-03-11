German flight strike to affect 4,000 passengers on Denmark routes

Advertisement

According to the site, 28 departures to and from Denmark will be cancelled as a result of the strike, which will affect strikes to and from Frankfurt on Tuesday and then spread to flights to and from Munich on Wednesday.

The Ufo union has called on cabin crew at Lufthansa and its sister company Lufthansa CityLine to strike, arguing that some of the airline's record 2023 profits of €1.5bn could to be used to increase wages for cabin crew. A full 96 percent of union members voted to support the strike last week.

The strike is the second to hit Lufthansa in as many months, with 25,000 employees striking in February at Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports, affecting over 100,000 travellers.

Michael Niggemann, head of HR at Lufthansa, told German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle that the February strike was "disproportionate".

"This is not the way to handle our shared responsibility towards our colleagues, our passengers, or to build a strong and reliable Lufthansa," he said.

The German locomotive drivers' union (GDL) has also announced a strike on Tuesday as a result of a pay dispute. This will affect intercity trains, regional train traffic and freight transport for 24 hours starting at 2am on Tuesday morning.