Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

The sun finally comes to Denmark

A large high pressure zone over northern Scandinavia will bring respite from recent rainy, cloudy weather, with clear skies on Friday in Denmark and a dry, if not quite cloudless, weekend.

"After a number of sunny days, we will already have reached over 40 hours of sunshine for March on Sunday," Denmark's public broadcaster DR wrote in its forecast, adding that this was due to sunny conditions across the country starting on Thursday which are expected to last into the weekend.

"With just 11 hours of sunshine in six days, March got off to a sun-starved start," it added.

The sunshine will however come with relatively cold temperatures, with frosts expected at night.

Danish vocabulary: nattefrost - night frost

Copenhagen Zoo chimps get more space to roam

The chimpanzees at Copenhagen Zoo will now get a new facility after an anonymous donor donated 17 million kroner, the zoo said in a press release on Friday.

Zoo director Mads Frost Bertelsen said in the press release that the zoo had long wanted to give the chimpanzees more space to roam, with the new facility designed to give them the opportunity to experience the changing seasons.

"I look forward to seeing them rummage through withered leaves, enjoy the sun and bathe in the rain if they feel like it," he said. "The new facility must support all of this. In fact, it is a prerequisite for us to be able to keep the species here in the zoo."

Danish vocabulary: en forudsætning - a prerequisite

Novo Nordisk overtakes Tesla as shares soar

Shares in the Danish pharmaceuticals company Novo Nordisk shot up by 8 percent on Thursday, taking the company's stock market value past Tesla and Visa to its highest level ever.

Novo Nordisk now has a market value of 4,103 billion kroner after gaining 315 billion kroner in value in a single day.

The rise came after the company published results from its phase one study of a new weight-loss drug called Amycretin, which the data showed, reduced the body weight of those taking it by 13.1 percent after 12 weeks.

Danish vocabulary: vægttabsmiddel - weight-loss drug

Scandinavian airline SAS loses 1.5 billion kronor in first quarter of 2024

Airline SAS made a loss of 1.5 billion Swedish kronor, around 1 billion Danish kroner, between November 2023 and January 2024.

The loss was detailed in results published by the company on Thursday. The period corresponds to SAS’ financial first quarter of 2024, although it includes the last two months of 2023.

The company also released passenger figures from February 2024. These show that 1.7 million passengers flew with the airline last month, an 8 percent increase compared to February 2023.

SAS CEO Anko van der Werff told news agency Reuters that supply chains for spare parts were a problem for the airline and had been since the Covid-19 pandemic. The issue has caused higher costs, ven der Werff said.

Danish vocabulary: at tabe - to lose

Greenland to investigate possible human rights violations by Denmark in IUD scandal

The government in Greenland says it wants to investigate possible human rights violations related to forced contraception implanted in Greenlandic women by Danish doctors in the 1960s and 1970s.

Greenland’s Minister of Justice and Equality, Naaja H. Nathanielsen, confirmed in a statement the decision to probe the historical sterilisations, Greenlandic media KNR reports.

The investigation will take place parallel to another probe already ongoing under the auspices of the governments of both Denmark and Greenland.

The government in Greenland, Naalakkersuisut, has previously said it wanted the human rights element to form part of the existing inquiry, but Denmark has turned this down, Nathanielsen told KNR.

Danish vocabulary: menneskerettigheder - human rights