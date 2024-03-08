Danish government to exempt King and Queen from inheritance tax
Denmark's government plans next month to present a bill to parliament that will exempt King Frederik and Queen Mary from paying inheritance tax on castles and other property they stand to take over from Queen Margrethe II.
According to the Ministry of Taxation, the change concerns assets that a ruler of Denmark and his spouse inherit or take over from their predecessor.
"The background is that when there is a change of throne, a number of historical objects and assets with great importance for the common cultural heritage pass to the new royal couple," the ministry said in a written statement to the Ritzau newswire.
"It could be buildings or vehicles which in many cases are considered an essential prerequisite for carrying out the task as ruler, and of serving as the Royal Couple, and which are crucial for the continuation of the Royal House and the shared cultural heritage.
The Danish royal family's main residences, such as the Amalienborg Palace, Fredensborg Castle and Graasten Castle, are all aleady the property of the Danish state, so the planned tax exemption would not be relevant to them.
But Queen Margrethe II also owns several properties herself, including the Marselisborg Castle, which she received as a wedding present from her father, and also the Chateau de Cayx castle near Cahors in southern France, along with its extensive vineyards.
The Danish royal family also owns a large fleet of vehicles, which includes, among other things, the so-called crown cars with special number plates.
