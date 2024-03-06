Danish brain charity receives surge in calls after death of politician

Advertisement

Poulsen died aged 52 on Saturday after suffering a brain haemorrhage at a Conservative party meeting. His sudden death has sent a wave of shock through Danish politics.

Birgitte Hysse Forchhammer, the director of brain disease awareness charity Foreningen Hjernesagen, told broadcaster DR that there had since been high demand on the organisation’s phone lines.

“They want to know about the condition, how it is treated, and they also want to know something about prevention. There have also been people who were concerned about suffering a brain haemorrhage,” Forchhammer told DR.

The charity’s work revolves around preventing brain haemorrhages and bleeds.

“There was extraordinary interest on both Saturday and Sunday. We have seen an increase of 1,200 percent when you look at the number of users on our website,” Forchhammer said.

Around 1,800 people in Denmark were hospitalised in 2022 due to a bleed on the brain, according to figures from the Danish Health Authority. Around 10,200 people were hospitalised with a blood clot in the brain.

Information about the condition, including its symptoms and preventative measures, can be found on Hjernesagen’s website.