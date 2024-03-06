Copenhagen-Hamburg trains affected by German rail strike

Advertisement

A strike on the German rail system has been announced and is scheduled to take place between 2am on Thursday and 1pm on Friday.

The strike will mean that international connections between Copenhagen and Hamburg will be cancelled during the period, Danish rail operator DSB states on its website.

While services in Germany are expected to resume at 1pm on Friday, it is currently unclear whether connections to Denmark will return to normal immediately.

Passengers who have a ticket for travel on March 7th or 8th purchased prior to March 5th can use it for any departure up to and including March 15th, DSB says.

READ ALSO: 'Rail no longer reliable': How latest German train strikes will hit services

Alternatively, a refund can be given for the ticket. Contact details are given on the DSB information page.

Advertisement

“We expect there to be many people taking the train in both Denmark and Germany in the days before and after the strike. We therefore recommend purchasing a seat reservation for your journey,” DSB also states.

German train drivers’ union GDL on Monday announced a "wave of strikes" starting this week, after talks with rail operator Deutsche Bahn over better pay and a shorter work week broke down.

The first strike will last for 35 hours and begin at 6pm on Wednesday for cargo services, and at 2am on Thursday for passenger rail, GDL boss Claus Weselsky told reporters. After that there will be further strikes without announcements.

"We are starting a so-called wave of strikes," he said, which will be announced "when we think the time is right" and no longer 48 hours in advance as has been the case in the past.