Danish cargo bike maker recalls four models

Babboe, whose distinctive wooden box designs are distinctive on Danish bike lanes, has now recalled four separate models after suspending the sale of its products in February over the issue.

The Danish distributor of the products, Scandipartner, said in a press statement that the models "Babboe E-City", "Babboe City", "Babboe E-Mini" and "Babboe Mini" were recalled.

Some 550 of the various models have been sold in Denmark in total over the last decade, the company said.

The Dutch distributor of the cargo bikes has also recalled them in the Netherlands.

The company has set up a website where affected customers can register. On the website, tjek-din-ladcykel.dk, you can enter your frame number to see whether the recall applies to your bicycle.

You can also enter contact information so that the company can contact you.

“We are also retaining the suspension of sales of other Babboe models for as long as the authorities in the Netherlands do not allow these to return to sale,” Scandipartner founder Jon Christiansen said in the statement.

“And as we in no way want to compromise on safety, we continue to advise - in line with the Dutch authorities - all Babboe owners not use their cargo bikes at the current time,” he added.