Danish meat producer found guilty of greenwashing

Advertisement

By placing labelling stating “climate-controlled pigs” on products in 2020, the company breached rules on misleading marketing, the Vestre Landsret high court found.

Two organisations, the Danish Vegetarian Society (Dansk Vegetarisk Forening) and the Danish Climate Movement (Klimabevægelsen i Danmark) sued Danish Crown over the 2020 marketing campaign.

The campaign also included the statement “Danish pork is more climate-friendly than you think”. The plaintiffs argued that this was also in breach of marketing laws, but the court found no law had been broken in this case.

A spokesperson for Danish Crown said on Friday that the company had not intended to mislead customers.

Advertisement

“It has been made clear that we were too enthusiastic in relation to telling people about our climate programme in 2020,” head of media relations Jens Hansen told news wire Ritzau.

“It was never our intention to mislead customers. On the contrary, we wanted to tell them more about all the work that was and is going on with Danish farmers. That was the aim of the campaign,” he said.