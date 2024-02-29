Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Biggest Danish banks earned 45 billion kroner last year

The profits made by Denmark’s largest banks in 2023 have now exceeded a total of 45 billion kroner after the last major bank to present its results, Sydbank, did so yesterday.

Sydbank’s profit of 3.3 billion kroner brings the overall total profit for Denmark’s major banks over the 45 billion mark.

The banks in question are Danske Bank, Nykredit, Jyske Bank, Sydbank, Spar Nord and Arbejdernes Landsbank.

The previous record annual combined profit for the banks was 35.7 billion kroner in 2017.

High interest rates and the difference between interest on loans and deposit are cited as the key reason for the banks’ bumper year.

Latest collective bargaining agreement gives payrise to civil servants

Public sector employees who work for municipalities could get a payrise of 8.8 percent in a new bargaining agreement announced between their trade unions and employers yesterday.

Late winter and early spring normally sees various sectors of the Danish labour market thrash out new working pay and conditions under the collective bargaining system.

The trade union Djøf, which represents municipal staff with academic qualifications, said a payrise had been a priority for its members.

“When I’ve been around the country meeting members, the message has been clear.Our members want higher salaries because inflation has hit their spending power,” Djøf chairperson Johanne Nordmann told news wire Ritzau.

Copenhagen Police clear Christiania’s Pusher Street

Copenhagen Police yesterday initiated a two-day closure of the Pusher Street market in the Christiania enclave.

Work is ongoing to close down the market and put an end to the illicit hash trade for which it is infamous. A special police zone has been in place in the area in January, in which higher penalties can be given for offences like dealing drugs.

Police confirmed an ongoing operation on social media X yesterday.

“The stalls were cleared at 9am and we will be present for the rest of the day and on Thursday, both at Pusher Street and the rest of the special punishment zone in and around Christiania,” the post read.

Whooping cough epidemic declared over

A whooping cough epidemic ongoing in Denmark since last year is now considered to be over, health authorities said yesterday.

The national infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said in an update on its website that the epidemic has now passed.

Just over 100 confirmed cases of the disease were registered between February 19th – 25th, SSI said.

Whooping cough infections began rising last summer and SSI classified the situation as an epidemic in September.