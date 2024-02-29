How Copenhagen could get 40,000 new homes by 2036

Advertisement

Local politicians in Copenhagen are set to address a proposal that could see a new area of the city developed over the next 12 years, broadcaster DR reports.

Following on from developments in the Carlsbergbyen, Nordhavn and Sydhavn areas of the city in recent years, the latest proposed construction could add to housing in the city by up to 40,000 homes, according to the report.

The potential construction is outlined in a draft local development planned which has been produce by the city’s financial administration.

Under the schedule outlined in the development plan, construction would be completed by 2036.

Of the 40,000 homes, 10,000 would be affordable rental housing or almenboliger, while 6,000 would be subsidised housing for students and young people, ungdomsboliger.

The development would be spread across several locations in Copenhagen, DR reports. These include Refshaleøen and the Kløverparken fields on Amager, as well as Nørrebro, Østerbro, Nordhavn, Sydhavn and the new Lynetteholm area, itself currently under construction.

The latter location, along with Refshaleøen and Kløverparken, would form a new neighbourhood called “Østhavnen”, which would also require the construction of new transport and road links.

“Our population forecasts show that Copenhagen will continue to grow and that is something we should plan for,” the head of city strategy at Copenhagen Municipality, Kenneth Schultz Horst-Hansen, told DR.

The final decision on the exact form of the local development plan is made by the city council at Copenhagen Municipality.

As such, the exact number of new homes could end up either higher and lower than 40,000.

But constructing a large number of new homes in the city could help to reduce house prices, Horst-Hansen said.

“By building more housing, we can help to solve the issue of it being expensive to rent and buy a home in Copenhagen. 26,800 new homes have been built since the last municipal plan in 2019, and there’s an expectation that this can do something to house prices,” he told DR.