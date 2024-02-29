Advertisement

Driver strike halts city buses in Copenhagen

Published: 29 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 29 Feb 2024 09:13 CET
A file photo of a bus in Copenhagen. Services are disrupted on Thursday morning due to a strike. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Commuters in Copenhagen faced extended waiting times on Thursday morning as bus services were disrupted by a strike.

City buses on several lines were temporarily parked on Thursday morning because of a strike by bus drivers.

Broadcaster DR's traffic service P4 Trafik was first to report the strike in a post on social media X.

Around an hour after the strike was reported, the buses began to operate again, P4 said in a second tweet.

Lines 5C, 176, 150S, 200S, 15E and 2A were affected by the strike.

The reason for the action is currently unclear.

This article will be updated

