Driver strike halts city buses in Copenhagen
Commuters in Copenhagen faced extended waiting times on Thursday morning as bus services were disrupted by a strike.
City buses on several lines were temporarily parked on Thursday morning because of a strike by bus drivers.
Broadcaster DR's traffic service P4 Trafik was first to report the strike in a post on social media X.
Around an hour after the strike was reported, the buses began to operate again, P4 said in a second tweet.
Lines 5C, 176, 150S, 200S, 15E and 2A were affected by the strike.
The reason for the action is currently unclear.
